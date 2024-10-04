Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $107,000 Investment in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGML. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 18.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 174,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,355 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,604,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 334,034 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 1,572.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,134,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 2,947,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGML opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Sigma Lithium had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. Analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

