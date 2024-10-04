74,023 Shares in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 74,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Separately, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TruBridge Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TBRG opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBRG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

