Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,010,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,126 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,006,000 after purchasing an additional 162,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $290.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.74 and its 200-day moving average is $269.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $203.36 and a twelve month high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

