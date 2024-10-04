Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $43,000 Position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,635,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter valued at $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,777,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In related news, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $129,607.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,588.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,777.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $129,607.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,588.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,088 shares of company stock worth $2,672,781.

Life360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIF opened at $39.55 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.14.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life360 Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

