Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $107,000 Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gogo by 29.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,764,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 19.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 130,344 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Stock Performance

GOGO opened at $6.30 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a return on equity of 145.01% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

