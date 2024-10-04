American Trust Purchases New Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 264,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,448 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 1,648,818 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 902,530 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,645.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $717.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

INDI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

