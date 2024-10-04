Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $95,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 105.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $190.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

