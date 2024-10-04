SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $193,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,560,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,311,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $193,872.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,560,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

About SoundHound AI

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

