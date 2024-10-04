Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TRV opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.54. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $243.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

