Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. The company has a market cap of $930.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

