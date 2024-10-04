Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $229.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.68 and a 200-day moving average of $204.27. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

