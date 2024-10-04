HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 666 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,249,376,018.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $884.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,411. The stock has a market cap of $841.06 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $531.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $898.50 and a 200 day moving average of $846.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

