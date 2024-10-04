Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Sowell Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $39,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after buying an additional 1,598,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

