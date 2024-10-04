Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,746 shares during the quarter. Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 66.11% of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF worth $22,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.82. 418 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85.

About Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF

The Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of multi-factor-selected securities from the developed markets, weighted in accordance with a proprietary risk model. WLDR was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Affinity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.