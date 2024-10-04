Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,768 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $61.97. 163,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

