Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,646 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.64. 6,418,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,128,278. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $604.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

