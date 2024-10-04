BMO Capital Markets Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $40.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $35.89. 577,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,840. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

