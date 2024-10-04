XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

XPO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. 648,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in XPO by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,131,000 after purchasing an additional 912,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of XPO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after buying an additional 142,908 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the second quarter valued at about $271,532,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,124,000 after acquiring an additional 253,519 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

