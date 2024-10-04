JUNO (JUNO) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $7.97 million and $15,057.40 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

