Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,537,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META traded up $11.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $593.84. 9,641,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,500,108. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $594.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $524.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.92. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.75, for a total transaction of $8,864,586.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,894,189. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,228 shares of company stock valued at $158,005,260. Insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

