Moonbeam Price Hits $0.16 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $147.05 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00042250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,139,708,275 coins and its circulating supply is 904,369,303 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

