SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of SM stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SM Energy by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,473 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,075,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

