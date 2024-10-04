Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 73,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lummis Asset Management LP raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,756.8% in the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 100,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 97,630 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

