Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,568 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,175,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NOV by 40.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,095 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NOV by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

