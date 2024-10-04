Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

