Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $125,000 Investment in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 59,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 388,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 230,323 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,653,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 344,014 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHX opened at $1.67 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 million, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.03.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

