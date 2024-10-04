Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.39.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $92,476.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,667.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 190.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.