111,716 Shares in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 111,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 1,041.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 187,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Stock Up 4.7 %

Allakos stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

