Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $116,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,239,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,966,000 after buying an additional 2,524,795 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $224,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,183,000 after acquiring an additional 135,017 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Service Co. International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,052,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 684,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $81.32.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

