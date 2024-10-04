Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $127,000 Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Appian were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $7,715,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 25.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $34.00 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 60,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,426,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,391,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,947,619 shares of company stock worth $63,162,789 in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

