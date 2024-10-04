Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,512,761 shares of company stock worth $56,845,787. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.