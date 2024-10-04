Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $124,000 Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 21.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

RE/MAX stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

