Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Western New England Bancorp worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Articles

