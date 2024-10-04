Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Avient were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Avient by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Avient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,101,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 75,715 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Avient by 17,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 479,639 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 385,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avient by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

