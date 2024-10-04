Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 399.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after buying an additional 2,369,055 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,040,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,031,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 682,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $9,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

