Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 84,656 Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Vuzix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 24.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 1,285.06% and a negative return on equity of 114.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VUZI

Vuzix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.