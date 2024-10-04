107,929 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 61,602 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 130,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,412.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,578,286 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 321,763 shares of company stock worth $418,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 183.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.