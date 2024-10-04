Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:REZI opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

