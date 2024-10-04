Investors Purchase High Volume of MicroStrategy Call Options (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 279,298 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 165% compared to the typical daily volume of 105,205 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Maxim Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,452.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 894.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,333,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,173,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 3.10. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

