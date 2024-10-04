Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.16. 190,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,151. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $219,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,559. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $219,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,559. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,365.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,629 shares of company stock valued at $10,494,558. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.