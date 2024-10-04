Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.15. 33,794,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 40,103,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,734 shares of company stock worth $8,038,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

