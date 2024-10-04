Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

Shares of ANF traded up $11.01 on Friday, reaching $145.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average of $147.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,922 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 306,616 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 283.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 303,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after purchasing an additional 224,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 293.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,684 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

