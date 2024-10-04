The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 180749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $161,269.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at $375,698.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $161,269.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,698.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,650,357.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,616 shares of company stock worth $21,947,676 over the last 90 days. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

