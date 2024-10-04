Jefferies Financial Group Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $10.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGC. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

KGC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,544,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,431,156. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,939,895 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 2,076,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,772,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 561,300 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,035,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,420,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

