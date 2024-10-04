Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Citigroup

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE GBTG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 310,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,670. Global Business Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.97 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Equities analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 228,149 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 480.1% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 108,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

