BMO Capital Markets Lowers HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $53.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. 1,263,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 660,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $33,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

