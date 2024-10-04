Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading 9.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 3,911,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average session volume of 338,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Minera Alamos Stock Up 20.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$183.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Minera Alamos had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.0378151 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minera Alamos

About Minera Alamos

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Durham sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.