Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 3045752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 348,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 78,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 571,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

