Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.30, with a volume of 19731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORA

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.62.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$183.91 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 4.2146739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aura Minerals

In related news, Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total value of C$269,669.25. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.