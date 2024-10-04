Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,704,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,358,461 shares.The stock last traded at $6.27 and had previously closed at $6.14.

Aegon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aegon by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aegon during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Aegon by 22.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 375,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

