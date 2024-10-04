Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,704,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,358,461 shares.The stock last traded at $6.27 and had previously closed at $6.14.
Aegon Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.
Aegon Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
